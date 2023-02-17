Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a 3D printing hands-on workshop.
Scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24, the workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the iHub in Sims Memorial Library.
Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology Mehmet “Emre” Bahadir said the workshop is a hands-on journey into the exciting technology of 3D printing.
“We welcome anyone interested in getting started with 3D Printing,” Bahadir said. “Class objectives include learning about some of the popular 3D printing technologies and gaining a good understanding of where 3D printing is being used and why. Participants will even be able to print their first 3D model.”
Bahadir said additional class objectives include knowing what type of manufacturing process 3D printing is, and more importantly, why; understanding the materials used by 3D printers; understanding what hardware is on a 3D printer and how it has evolved since the first consumer printers; understanding the workflow and software required to use a 3D printer; and learning how to use 3D modeling and to manipulate 3D models.
Participants are required to bring their own laptop and mouse and are encouraged to register early, as class size is limited to 10 attendees.
Registration is available online at southeastern.edu/ihub.
