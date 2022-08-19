Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Students and their parents will have the opportunity to feed their minds with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and discussions at the fourth annual Back-to-School STEM Fest at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The free event will be held at the Pennington Student Activity Center, located on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.