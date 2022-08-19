Students and their parents will have the opportunity to feed their minds with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and discussions at the fourth annual Back-to-School STEM Fest at Southeastern Louisiana University.
The free event will be held at the Pennington Student Activity Center, located on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Southeastern’s Director of the Northshore Regional STEM Center Wendy Conarro said STEM Fest offers fun for the whole family and provides hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math through games and demonstrations with robotics, aeronautics, health, medicine, the environment, and more.
Booths by more than 30 local industry, education and community partners make STEM Fest a one-stop-shop to learn about STEM opportunities for students in grades K-12, college and beyond, she said.
“Parents will learn about activities planned throughout the school year to support their children’s interests and development, such as local clubs, teams, afterschool programs, summer camps, and more,” said Conarro. “Attendees can also receive tips on how to prepare for college and careers in STEM fields.”
This year’s fest will include Louisiana National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter, NASA, the Audubon Zoo, Roomie the Lion, STARLAB, Gator Mobile, Brain Food Truck, flight simulators, drones and aeronautics, Rigamajig Builder, robotic demonstrations, Esports, native species exhibit featuring live reptiles and amphibians, coding and computers and more.
Registration for STEM Fest is free, and the first 500 students pre-registered receive a free drawstring bag. To register, visit www.southeastern.edu/stemfest. Registration is also available at the door. An adult must accompany all youth, Conarro said.
Vendor registration to provide food as a fundraiser or activities and information to promote STEM-related organizations closes Monday, Aug. 22. Registration is available at www.southeastern.edu/stemfest.
