Local students and their parents will have the opportunity to feed their minds with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and discussions during the Second Annual Back-to-School STEM Fest at Southeastern Louisiana University Saturday, Aug. 24.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pennington Student Activity Center, located on the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing.
Wendy Conarro, SLU assistant director of the Math Science Upward Bound high school program, said STEM Fest will offer fun for the whole family and provide hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math through games and experiments involving robotics, aeronautics, health, medicine, the environment, and more.
“Parents will learn about activities planned throughout the school year to support their children’s interest and development,” said Conarro.
Registration for STEM Fest is free, and the first 700 students to pre-register will receive a free string bag. Registration is also available at the door. Lunch and snacks will be available to purchase from student organizations.
In addition, Conarro said monthly community STEM Cafes will be held throughout Tangipahoa, as well as Livingston, St. Helena, and Washington parishes as follow-ups to STEM Fest.
“Organized by the Northshore STEM Coalition, this new event series is designed to excite students about STEM and to support their success in school,” Conarro said.
Northshore STEM Coalition is a coalition of education, industry, community, and business leaders dedicated to expanding quality STEM education opportunities throughout the greater Tangipahoa Parish area, Conarro said.
To register for STEM Fest, visit www.southeastern.edu/stemfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.