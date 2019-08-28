A Lion will soon be on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus.
That’ll happen when Southeastern officially unveils a new statue before the Lions kick off the 2019 football season on Thursday, Aug. 29, the school announced in a press release.
The new bronze Lion statue — which weighs 800 pounds, stands 65 inches tall, and stretches 82 inches long from head to tail — will be stationed in Southeastern’s Friendship Circle, with its gaze set upon Strawberry Stadium.
All Lion fans are invited to the statue’s unveiling ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the westernmost end of Friendship Circle, the school said in the press release. The ceremony will be brief so fans can return to tailgating for the Lions’ home-opener against Jacksonville State, which kicks off at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
Student Government Association President Karley Bordelon will be joined by past presidents Richard Davis and Seth Leto for the unveiling. Leto’s administration was responsible for launch of a lion statue project for campus, with funding provided by the SGA.
In an interview with Southeastern’s student newspaper, “The Lion’s Roar,” Davis said the motivation to create a lion statue on campus has been the idea of many students over the past several years, “especially in the Student Government Association.”
Davis told the student newspaper the idea was eventually pushed forward by Leto when he served as SGA president in the 2017-18 school year.
“[Leto] wanted a space on campus where students and alumni alike could go to and create lasting traditions,” David told the newspaper.
Davis told “The Lion’s Roar” that the Student Government Association’s Capital Outlay Fund invested $50,000 for the project at the beginning of 2018. Once the task force narrowed down on a design, student body leaders submitted the proposal to the Capital Outlay Committee comprised of student government members, a representative from the Physical Plant, and a representative from Facility Planning.
It was approved unanimously and sent to the Student Senate for final approval, Davis said.
On Thursday, the work of many will be revealed.
“I believe the Southeastern family will be very pleased with how the lion statue turns out,” Davis told student newspaper. “It will be a beautiful new staple on campus that will lead to long-lasting memories and traditions.”
