New students attending an official on-campus visit at Southeastern Louisiana University will have the admission application fee waived through May 1, university officials recently announced.
As the university has scheduled many recruitment events for fall and spring, students attending a Lion Pride Preview or a campus tour can take advantage of the benefit.
Director of Admissions Anthony Ranatza said Lion Pride Preview offers prospective students and their guests an opportunity to explore academic options and learn about campus life, while also enjoying a complimentary lunch at Southeastern’s premier restaurant, the Mane Dish.
Students can register for the next Lion Pride Preview scheduled Friday, Nov. 19, by visiting southeastern.edu/visit.
“We invite students and parents to visit Southeastern and enjoy a day on our beautiful campus,” said Ranatza. “We are excited to be able to again offer these on-campus experiences for students and their families, especially with our signature recruitment event, Lion Pride Preview.”
Southeastern recently announced a new admissions opportunity called “Fast Track,” in which the university expanded its test-flexible approach. High school students with a minimum 2.50 GPA are automatically admissible with criteria for fall 2022. More information on Fast Track is available at southeastern.edu/fasttrack.
“High school seniors should apply now to Southeastern for summer and fall of 2022,” said Ranatza. “We’ve made that process easier by removing barriers. Combining free applications with visit opportunities and simplifying our admission criteria is a total commitment to our caring approach, which continues to set Southeastern apart.”
Future students are encouraged to apply before the priority deadline of Jan. 15 to qualify for higher scholarship offerings. Learn more information and apply for admission at southeastern.edu/applynow.
