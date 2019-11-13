DENHAM SPRINGS -- All of Southside Elementary chipped in to produce a wonderful, heartfelt program in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 8.
While the school celebrated veterans all over the world, there were two especially close to the school’s heart — Deputy Angel Cruz, Southside Elementary’s School Resource Officer, and Gordon Henry, a Livingston Parish Public Schools bus driver. Both were in attendance as the school celebrated their years of service in the U.S. military.
Southside Elementary students sang songs, performed a skit, read personal essays about being a hero, and much more to honor their veterans. Each grade level also created decorations for the program.
The program was led by Josh Martin, assistant principal, and Candace Shaidaee, instructional coach. The Veterans Day program committee was led by second-grade teacher Angelle Maher.
A reception was held in the gym following the ceremony. At the reception, veterans and their families were honored with cake, refreshments, gifts made by the students, and photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.