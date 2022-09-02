Southside Junior High announces 2022 homecoming court

Southside Junior High has announced the 2022 homecoming court.
Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Mahagoni Butler, Raelyn Fitzhugh, Autumn Lloyd, Leslie Perez, and Avery Wells.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:14 pm
One of the five maids will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Buccaneers’ football game against Westside Junior High on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Others selected to the court include seventh grade maids Kyleigh Carlton, Gia Melito, Harper Kate Mooney, and Indonelia Varela; and sixth grade maids Emma Carter, Hollyn Fillingame, and Ainsley Whitehead.
