Southside Junior High announces 2022 homecoming court

Southside Junior High recently announced the 2022 homecoming court. Pictured, bottom row from left, are eighth grade maids Mahagoni Butler, Raelyn Fitzhugh, Autumn Lloyd, Leslie Perez, and Avery Wells. Pictured, top row from left, are sixth grade Ainsley Whitehead; seventh grade maids Gia Melito, Kyleigh Carlton, and Indonelia Varela; and sixth grade maids Emma Carter and Hollyn Fillingame. Not pictured is seventh grade maid Harper Kate Mooney.

 Photo submitted

Southside Junior High has announced the 2022 homecoming court.

Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Mahagoni Butler, Raelyn Fitzhugh, Autumn Lloyd, Leslie Perez, and Avery Wells.

