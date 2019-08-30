Southside Junior High homecoming court 2019
Pictured is the 2019 Southside Junior High Homecoming Court. Front row, from left, are eighth-graders Makayla Munhavong, Torie Ross, Addison Reeves, Addison Hogan, and Rebecca David. Back row, from left, are sixth-graders Dara Fontenot, Madison Munhavong, and Kamryn Gibbs and seventh-graders Kenzie Davis, Landry Worthington, and Saydee Heil. The queen will be crowned during halftime of Southside Junior High’s football game Sept. 18.

 Photo Submitted

Southside Junior High revealed its 2019 homecoming court on Friday, Aug. 30.

The eighth-graders who will vie for the crown of homecoming queen are Rebecca David, Addison Hogan, Makayla Munhavong, Addison Reeves, and Torie Ross.

Other students elected to the court include seventh-graders Kenzie Davis, Saydee Heil, and Landry Worthington, along with sixth-graders Dara Fontenot, Kamryn Gibbs and Madison Munhavong.

The 2019 Southside Junior High homecoming queen will be announced during the Buccaneers’ football game against North Corbin Junior High on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

