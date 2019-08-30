Southside Junior High revealed its 2019 homecoming court on Friday, Aug. 30.
The eighth-graders who will vie for the crown of homecoming queen are Rebecca David, Addison Hogan, Makayla Munhavong, Addison Reeves, and Torie Ross.
Other students elected to the court include seventh-graders Kenzie Davis, Saydee Heil, and Landry Worthington, along with sixth-graders Dara Fontenot, Kamryn Gibbs and Madison Munhavong.
The 2019 Southside Junior High homecoming queen will be announced during the Buccaneers’ football game against North Corbin Junior High on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
