SSJH 2020 homecoming
Buy Now

Southside Junior High recently announced the 2020 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are eighth grade maids Saydee Heil, Aftyn Richard, Kenzie Davis, Celia Holmes, and Landry Worthington. Pictured, back row from left, are seventh grade maids Finlee Ackoury, Dara Fontenot, and Kamryn Gibbs and sixth grade maids Autumn Lloyd, Raelyn Fitzhugh, and Cat La.

 Photo Submitted

Southside Junior High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.

Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Kenzie Davis, Saydee Heil, Celia Holmes, Aftyn Richard, and Landry Worthington.

One of the five maids will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Buccaneers’ football game against Juban Parc Junior High on Monday, Nov. 2.

Others selected to the court include seventh grade maids Finlee Ackoury, Dara Fontenot, and Kamryn Gibbs as well as sixth grade maids Raelyn Fitzhugh, Cat La, and Autumn Lloyd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.