Southside Junior High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.
Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Kenzie Davis, Saydee Heil, Celia Holmes, Aftyn Richard, and Landry Worthington.
One of the five maids will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Buccaneers’ football game against Juban Parc Junior High on Monday, Nov. 2.
Others selected to the court include seventh grade maids Finlee Ackoury, Dara Fontenot, and Kamryn Gibbs as well as sixth grade maids Raelyn Fitzhugh, Cat La, and Autumn Lloyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.