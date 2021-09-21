Southside Junior High unveils 2021 homecoming court

Southside Junior High has announced the 2021 homecoming court.
Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Finlee Ackoury, Skyler Deamer, Dara Fontenot, Kamryn Gibbs, Lydia Hymel, Claire McGovern, and Prai Nelson.
One of the seven maids will be crowned this year’s homecoming queen during the Buccaneers’ football game against North Corbin Junior High on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Others selected to the court include seventh grade maids Presley Ebarb, Raelyn Fitzhugh, Autumn Lloyd, and Leslie Perez as well as sixth grade maids Reese Harman, Harper-Kate Mooney, Harli Roberston, and Addison Sharp.
