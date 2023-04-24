People from inside Livingston Parish and beyond recently brought their pets to the City of Walker Community Center for The Fix 2, a low cost spay/neuter clinic organized by Dog People of Livingston Parish.

The two-day clinic was sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, courtesy of The Love Tito’s Program, Southern Paws Inc. and the Spay It Forward Campaign.

