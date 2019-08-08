DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Spotlight Theater Players will hold auditions for their upcoming production of “Little Women” on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Auditions for the all-female cast will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. Auditions will be split into two time slots: actors 20 years and younger from 2-4:30 p.m., and actors older than 20 from 4:30-7 p.m.
For auditions, actors are encouraged to bring an acting résumé and headshot, prepare a 1-2 minute monologue, come prepared to fill out an audition sheet and do cold reads, come prepared to play a brief song on the piano (if auditioning for the role of Beth), and read the novel “Little Women.”
Call backs are scheduled for the next day, Aug. 25, from 2-5 p.m.
This full-length version of “Little Women,” which features a cast of nine characters, begins on Christmas in 1861, when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends a year later, when the family is preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but also the return of Mr. March.
“Little Women” will mark the second stage production this year for the Spotlight Theater Players, which originally formed in March 2011 and has put on past productions such as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Aladdin,” and “Annie Play Will Do.”
The group took a hiatus from big stage productions in the spring of 2013 after it was contracted to perform an Abbott and Costello Radio Show but returned to the stage last March with “Steel Magnolias.” The Spotlight Theater Players, which was granted non-profit 501(c)(3) status in March 2018, also puts on an annual World War II reenactment.
The upcoming production of “Little Women” is scheduled for Nov. 14-17 at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It is being adapted by Kristine Laurence, who based it on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1868 book of the same title.
For more information, visit www.stpds.com or the “Spotlight Theater Players” page on Facebook.
