DENHAM SPRINGS -- A country lawyer from Livingston Parish has quite the story to tell.
Actually, make that stories.
Hobart Pardue, a longtime attorney in Livingston Parish, will autograph copies of his book, “Before I Forget,” during a book signing at Crowders Store on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The book signing will be one of several scheduled events for Fall Fest, which will welcome more than 160 vendors and shoppers to the Denham Springs Antique Village. Pardue’s book signing will take place at 1 p.m. inside Crowders Store.
Published in 2018, “Before I Forget” is a 490-page book that takes readers through Pardue's life, starting from his boyhood in a small rural town through his experiences obtaining a practical and formal education.
Pardue, who lives in Springfield, has practiced law since 1966 and was instrumental in helping citizens obtain voting rights in southeast Louisiana in the early 1960s. His observation of local politics and the tactics used during the Civil Rights era often exposed him to threats from extremist groups opposed to change.
His fight for justice for the unfortunate through the legal system during his career as an attorney enabled him to achieve his lifetime goals of hunting and fishing across North and South America. The often humorous stories of his contacts with all types of characters he has encountered during his colorful life are unique.
