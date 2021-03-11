Students at Springfield Elementary held a “We Love Our K-9s” spirit dress day and raised $915 for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The students brought $2 and got to wear jeans and a red, pink, or spirit shirt on Valentine’s Day to show their support and love of officers. The funds will provide vests and other necessary protective gear to K9 dogs.
LPSO deputy Robbie Ellis accepted a check on behalf of Springfield Elementary Principal Catherine Martin; students Noah Waguesback, Kai Relan, Khloe Robbilard, Kevin Mullins, Finely Balfantz, Molly Anthony, Jeremy Galladora; and teachers Miracle Aucoin and Veronica Pierson.
Students were then allowed to pet K9 officer “KC” after presenting the check.
