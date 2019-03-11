Springfield Elementary School celebrated Mardi Gras and Dr. Seuss's birthday with a Seuss-themed parade.
Pre-K and 2nd grade students in Karen Wild's class were the parade participants, and the Springfield High School Marching Band performed during the parade.
On National Read Across America Day, schools across the country celebrate the life and literature of Theodor Seuss Geisel, commonly known as Dr. Seuss.
This annual program, which motivates children to read, is held on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. The celebration has been held annually since 1998.
Local schools celebrate with a reading of popular Seuss stories, and students and teachers often dress up as The Cat in the Hat and other Seuss characters.
