Springfield Elementary School celebrates National Read Across America Day on March 7.
On Read Across America Day, schools across the country celebrate the life and literature of Theodor Seuss Geisel, commonly known as Dr. Seuss. Dr. Seuss is one of the most well-known children’s authors in history, having sold more than 600 million copies of his work at the time of his death in 1991 at the age of 87.
Some of his most famous works include “The Cat in the Hat” (1957), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1957), “Horton Hears a Who!” (1955) and “Green Eggs and Ham” (1960).
Dr. Seuss was born March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and his birthday is celebrated every year at schools and libraries across the country. This annual program aims to motivate children to read, and it has been held every year since 1998.
Local schools celebrate with a reading of popular Seuss stories, and students and teachers often dress up as The Cat in the Hat and other Seuss characters.
And what dish could be served other than green eggs and ham?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.