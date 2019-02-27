Springfield Elementary School supports Livingston Parish K9s

Springfield Elementary School Vice Principal Tonya Stafford (left) and students A’legend Bethea (second from left) and Preslee Kemp (right) present Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Officer Charles Van Osdell (second from right) a check for $690 for the K9 division. Students donated their “Dollars for Dawgs” on Valentine’s Day because they love K9s. Springfield Elementary thanks the community for their support in this event and the LPSO for their service.