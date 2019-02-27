Springfield Elementary School supports Livingston Parish K9s

Students at Springfield Elementary recently showed some love for their canine protectors.
Springfield Elementary School Assistant Principal Tonya Stafford and a few students recently presented a check for $690 to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Van Osdell for the K9 division.
Students donated their “Dollars for Dawgs” on Valentine’s Day “to show their love for K9s.” Springfield Elementary would like to thank the community for its support in this event as well as the LPSO for its service.
