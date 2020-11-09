SHS Homecoming 2020
Springfield High recently announced the 2020 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Kaitlyn Norman, Kenzie Joiner, Skylar Kobitz, and Almira Brown. Pictured, back row from left, are junior maids Jade Brignac, Dali Hughes, and Bryana Gibbs; freshman maid Blayre Wheat; and sophomore maids Tessa Jones, Hope Adams, and Madelyn Ridgedell. Not pictured are freshman maids Bailey Taylor and Karmine Williams.

 Photo by Jessica Chewning

Springfield High has revealed the school’s 2020 homecoming court.

Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Almira Brown, Kenzie Joiner, Skylar Kobitz, and Kaitlyn Norman.

Also elected to the court were junior maids Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, and Dali Hughes; sophomore maids Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, and Madelyn Ridgedell; and freshman maids Bailey Taylor, Blayre Wheat, and Karmine Williams.

