Springfield High has revealed the school’s 2020 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Almira Brown, Kenzie Joiner, Skylar Kobitz, and Kaitlyn Norman.
Also elected to the court were junior maids Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, and Dali Hughes; sophomore maids Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, and Madelyn Ridgedell; and freshman maids Bailey Taylor, Blayre Wheat, and Karmine Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.