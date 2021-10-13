Springfield High has revealed the school’s 2021 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, Dali Hughes, and Olivia Wall.
Also elected to the court were junior maids Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, and Madelyn Ridgedell; sophomore maids Zoe Aguillard, Jaci Williams, and Karmine Williams; and freshmen maids Michelle Delgado, Kerigan Kimbrough, and Sydney Kinchen.
The entire court will be presented during halftime of the Bulldogs’ football game against Pope John Paul on Friday, Oct. 22.
