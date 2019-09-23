Springfield High 2019 Homecoming Court
Springfield High School will announce the 2019 homecoming queen on Friday, Oct. 4. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Brielle Lee, Mackenzie Porter, Blair Simon, and Tabitha Lobell. Pictured, middle row from left, are sophomore Bryana Gibbs, juniors Almira Brown, Wal’Deyunna Lee, and Kaitlyn Norman, and sophomore Jade Brignac. Pictured, back row from left, are freshman Tessa Jones, sophomore Olivia Wall, and freshmen Hope Adams and Shelbi Chatellier.

 David Gray | The News

Springfield High School will celebrate homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The 2019 Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the Bulldogs’ football game against North Central on Friday, Oct. 4, during which the homecoming queen will be crowned.

Vying for the crown will be senior maids Brielle Lee, Tabitha Lobell, Mackenzie Porter, and Blair Simon.

Others chosen to the court were juniors Almire Brown, Wal’Deyunna Lee, and Kaitlyn Norman; sophomores Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, and Olivia Wall; and freshmen Hope Adams, Shelbi Chatellier, and Tessa Jones.

