Springfield High School will celebrate homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The 2019 Homecoming Court will be presented during halftime of the Bulldogs’ football game against North Central on Friday, Oct. 4, during which the homecoming queen will be crowned.
Vying for the crown will be senior maids Brielle Lee, Tabitha Lobell, Mackenzie Porter, and Blair Simon.
Others chosen to the court were juniors Almire Brown, Wal’Deyunna Lee, and Kaitlyn Norman; sophomores Jade Brignac, Bryana Gibbs, and Olivia Wall; and freshmen Hope Adams, Shelbi Chatellier, and Tessa Jones.
