SPRINGFIELD -- After losing one of its own, the Springfield High School community is reaching out to the family of the late student who was beloved by everyone he came across.
Springfield High is currently collecting online donations on behalf of the family of Wallace Matthew Fletcher, an 18-year-old junior who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1.
Donations to the Fletcher Family can be made by visiting the following link: https://osp.osmsinc.com/LivingstonLA/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=DT023-VAR87&fbclid=IwAR2rC_PmTvZ-QUeg3RI-qOGYbpC59Xoj__AjqR9AOYZNtKbxkzBRH5ButNM.
The SHS Beta Club is sponsoring the fundraiser, and 100 percent of funds collected will be donated to the Fletcher family, the school said.
Apart from the online donations, the school also raised money for the Fletcher family through a bake sale organized by the junior class on Wednesday, March 4. Students made vanilla cupcakes topped with orange icing — Wallace’s favorite color — as well as fudge brownies and homemade chocolate chip cookies.
It was a fitting tribute for Wallace, who was pictured in a school Facebook post on Feb. 29 after baking king cakes in Carol Tate’s culinary class.
The Springfield High community has been in mourning ever since news spread of Wallace’s untimely death Sunday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the school extended its condolences to the Fletcher family along with a photo of Wallace showing off his class ring, which he received Feb. 19.
“Our administration, staff, and students are deeply saddened by his sudden passing,” the school said in the post. “He will be truly missed and we will all be in prayer for his family.”
In his obituary, Wallace was described as someone who “loved art and animation, going to flea markets, cooking, and interior design,” and he also “enjoyed sewing pillows and clothing for dolls.”
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, located at 12012 Hwy. 190 in Hammond, on Wednesday, March 4, from 6-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery in Springfield.
Wallace was survived by his parents, his paternal grandmother, his maternal grandmother, his sister, and his special aunt, according to his obituary.
To donate to the Fletcher family, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.