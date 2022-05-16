Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony Monday, May 16.
During the ceremony, 76 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas, including 23 who graduated with honors.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Springfield High:
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; ^Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Bry’nneisha Sanaaria Abron
Britton Layne Allen
Isabella Maria Alvarez*
Javier Eduardo Amador*
Arshun Shamar Andrews
Ethan Mark Anthony^
Brinley Grace Bailey
Payton Michelle Barnum
Kalyi Octavia Bennett
Brienna Gail Bischoff
Derrick Donnell Blount III
Jade Marie Brignac*
Brett Gable Brogan
Rannija Rochelle Demonica Bryant
Dorian Joseph Burise
Keanon Blaize Cannatella
Kaitlyn Maude Cardinale
Adrienne Michelle Chamberlain
Aljaih Joseph Cooper
Makayla Lynn Dampeer
Marina Jane Daniels^
Billie Layne DeLacerda
Yonathan Salazar Diaz
Alyssa Brooke Dickerson*
Alyssa Nicole Edwards
Renay Mishell Edwards^
Michael Paul Falgout, Jr.
Jesse Ray Fontenot
Cody James Foster
Benjamin Clayton Freeman*
Alexis Nicole George
Cody Ryan Georgel
Bryana Amary Gibbs
Grace Joan Gideon
Seth Paul Grand
Emily Nichole Hambrick*
Owen Ray Hodges^
Jazzie Celestine Hoskins
Dali Alise Hughes*
Hyrum Agustin Ishee^
N’Jahae Na’Yesha Justin
Matthew James Larpenter*
William Lester Leblanc
Blake Hunter Lobell*
Sladen Earl Lyles*
Bishop Scott Madron
Sierra Lynne McKinney
Chelsey Jolie Michelli
Emma Elizabeth Miller*
Briggs Benneth Mitchel
Gracie Morgan Mizell
Donald Michael Morgan, Jr.
Krisha Shailesh Patel^
Emma Reese Peppo*
Rebekah Ann Pesson
Aniya Tashon Pinestraw
Joshua Henry Porter
Destiny Tezlet Quave
Samantha Allgood Randall*
Caitlin Margret Rebstock
Adara Annabeth Roundtree
Brenden Matthew Scuderi
Ethan Paul Spagna-Carrier
Levi Gage Spiers*
Chloe Nachelle Spikes
Antonio Terrell Taplin, Jr.
Preston Joseph Tate
William Davis Taylor
Kacey Morgan Threeton^
Cyndall Tatiana Vazquez*
Richard Paul Vicknair
Anastasia Nicole Vincent
Kaley Brooke Vitrano*
Katherine Rose Wales
Olivia Briann Wall
Brennan Paul Weber
