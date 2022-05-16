Springfield High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Springfield High Class of 2022 was held on Monday, May 16, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony Monday, May 16.

During the ceremony, 76 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas, including 23 who graduated with honors.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Springfield High:

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; ^Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Bry’nneisha Sanaaria Abron

Britton Layne Allen

Isabella Maria Alvarez*

Javier Eduardo Amador*

Arshun Shamar Andrews

Ethan Mark Anthony^

Brinley Grace Bailey

Payton Michelle Barnum

Kalyi Octavia Bennett

Brienna Gail Bischoff

Derrick Donnell Blount III

Jade Marie Brignac*

Brett Gable Brogan

Rannija Rochelle Demonica Bryant

Dorian Joseph Burise

Keanon Blaize Cannatella

Kaitlyn Maude Cardinale

Adrienne Michelle Chamberlain

Aljaih Joseph Cooper

Makayla Lynn Dampeer

Marina Jane Daniels^

Billie Layne DeLacerda

Yonathan Salazar Diaz

Alyssa Brooke Dickerson*

Alyssa Nicole Edwards

Renay Mishell Edwards^

Michael Paul Falgout, Jr.

Jesse Ray Fontenot

Cody James Foster

Benjamin Clayton Freeman*

Alexis Nicole George

Cody Ryan Georgel

Bryana Amary Gibbs

Grace Joan Gideon

Seth Paul Grand

Emily Nichole Hambrick*

Owen Ray Hodges^

Jazzie Celestine Hoskins

Dali Alise Hughes*

Hyrum Agustin Ishee^

N’Jahae Na’Yesha Justin

Matthew James Larpenter*

William Lester Leblanc

Blake Hunter Lobell*

Sladen Earl Lyles*

Bishop Scott Madron

Sierra Lynne McKinney

Chelsey Jolie Michelli

Emma Elizabeth Miller*

Briggs Benneth Mitchel

Gracie Morgan Mizell

Donald Michael Morgan, Jr.

Krisha Shailesh Patel^

Emma Reese Peppo*

Rebekah Ann Pesson

Aniya Tashon Pinestraw

Joshua Henry Porter

Destiny Tezlet Quave

Samantha Allgood Randall*

Caitlin Margret Rebstock

Adara Annabeth Roundtree

Brenden Matthew Scuderi

Ethan Paul Spagna-Carrier

Levi Gage Spiers*

Chloe Nachelle Spikes

Antonio Terrell Taplin, Jr.

Preston Joseph Tate

William Davis Taylor

Kacey Morgan Threeton^

Cyndall Tatiana Vazquez*

Richard Paul Vicknair

Anastasia Nicole Vincent

Kaley Brooke Vitrano*

Katherine Rose Wales

Olivia Briann Wall

Brennan Paul Weber

