Springfield High reveals 2022 homecoming court

Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 2:00 pm
Springfield High has revealed the school’s 2022 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, Kadie McCabe, and Maddie Ridgedell.
Also elected to the court were junior maids Zoe Aguillard, Jaci Williams, and Karmine Williams; sophomore maids Kerigan Kimbrough, Sydney Kinchen, and Berkley Mitchel; and freshman maids Jerryn Addison, Mi’Ya Fletcher, and Chelsea Guthrie.
The entire court will be presented during halftime of the Bulldogs’ football game against Slaughter Charter on Friday, Sept. 23.
