Springfield High reveals 2022 homecoming court

Springfield High recently announced the school’s 2022 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are junior maid Jaci Williams; senior maids Maddie Ridgedell, Tessa Jones, Kadie McCabe, and Hope Adams; and junior maid Karmine Williams. Pictured, back row from left, are freshman maid Mi’Ya Fletcher; sophomore maids Sydney Kinchen and Berkley Mitchel; junior maid Zoe Aguillard; sophomore maid Kerigan Kimbrough; and freshman maids Jerryn Addison and Chelsea Guthrie.

 David Gray | The News

Springfield High has revealed the school’s 2022 homecoming court.

Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, Kadie McCabe, and Maddie Ridgedell.

