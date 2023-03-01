Springfield High robotics scores high finish in state championship competition

Pictured are members of the Bulldog Bytes Robotics team, from Springfield High School, that scored a runner-up finish during the state championships held in Lake Charles over the weekend.

 Photo by Livingston Parish Public Schools

A local robotics team has qualified for the world championship competition, according to Livingston Parish Public Schools.

The Bulldog Bytes Robotics team, of Springfield High School, scored a runner-up finish during the state championship held in Lake Charles last weekend.

