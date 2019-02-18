Andrew Larpenter has advanced to the final round for one of the country’s most prestigious scholarships.
Larpenter, a senior at Springfield High School, was recently named a 2019 National Merit Scholarship finalist, one of some 15,000 finalists nationwide to receive the honor.
The next date to keep in mind comes in March, when representatives from the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSP) will notify approximately 7,500 finalists at their home addresses that they were selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award.
Like the thousands of other NMSP finalists, Larpenter’s list of accomplishments is quite lengthy.
He was chosen as president of his senior class and is also a member of the school’s golf team and Beta Club. He participates in local community service projects and is currently overseeing the school’s public service announcement competition to promote positive behavior, such as avoiding drugs, alcohol or tobacco products or standing up against bullying.
Larpenter earned a 26 on the ACT — in seventh grade — before bumping his score up to a 32 as a sophomore. He later earned a score of 34, including a perfect 36 on the reading section of the test.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes and honors academically talented students across the U.S. Only 1 percent of high school seniors nationwide get selected as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists — and even less are named finalists.
To enter the competition, a student must take the PSAT test during his or her junior year of high school. From the 1.6 million students who met entry requirements, approximately 16,000 were selected as semifinalists. Merit Scholar semifinalists are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Since its founding in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has recognized more than 3 million students and provided more than 423,000 scholarships worth in excess of $1.7 billion.
The son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter of Killian, Louisiana, Larpenter plans to attend LSU to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering after graduating high school in May 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.