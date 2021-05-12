Springfield High’s Javier Amador elected Louisiana FCCLA president
A local student will lead Louisiana’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) next school year.
Javier Amador, of Springfield High School, was elected Louisiana FCCLA’s President for the 2021-22 school year during the Louisiana FCCLA Virtual State Leadership Conference held last month.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
FCCLA has more than 182,000 members in grades 6-12 and encompasses 5,253 chapters from 48 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
And now, one of Livingston Parish’s own will lead FCCLA members in Louisiana.
Javier will be leading Louisiana FCCLA, along with the Executive State Council, back from virtual to in-person meetings, events, leadership conferences, and chapter competitions.
“I am so excited to see what Javier will accomplish in his newly elected position,” said Carol Tate, FCCLA advisor at Springfield High. “He is ready to increase and expand Louisiana FCCLA membership throughout the state.
“Between the pandemic and the devastating Hurricanes that hit our southwestern cities, Louisiana FCCLA has endured a bumpy year. I am proud of him for stepping up into this role and for having a clear vision for Louisiana FCCLA’s future.”
In a statement, Louisiana FCCLA said it is “looking forward to a successful year filled with innovative and enthusiastic leadership from Javier and the newly elected State Executive Council.”
Last November, Louisiana FCCLA celebrated its 75th anniversary, according to its website.
