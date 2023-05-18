Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2023 during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 18.
During the ceremony held inside the Walker High gymnasium, approximately 73 graduates received their hard-earned degrees.
Below are this year’s Springfield High graduates:
Hope Michelle Adams
Dara Sydney Anderson
Gabriel Cole Barber
Taylor Anne Barrios
Barbara Joan Beddingfield
Haleigh Danielle Brabham
Christopher Tracey Brown
Alexis Marie Campbell
Ethan Josiah Dale Campbell
Shelbi Grace Chatellier
Blane Cameron Coghlan
Robert John Coleman
Oramion Malik Earl Cooper
Jade Elizabeth Cowsar
Ethan Mikel Crawford
Maxwell Ryan Davis
Dulce Maria Diaz-Martinez
Barrett Alexander Drury
Jacob Ryley-Solomon Edwards
Nathan Jase Edwards-Riojas
Peyton Lane Ellis
Colton Patrick Enmon
Caleb James Farmer
Colson Daniel Fontenot
Brooke Michelle Foster
Rebecca Lynn Foster
Kaidence Carol Marie George
Joshua Alan Green
Devin Tye Heatherly
Kelsey Mae Hebert
Kyle Joseph Hollingsworth
Elijah James Johnson
Davia Nicole Jones
Tessa Lashae Jones
Madison Victoria Kiss
Jayden Elizabeth Kobitz
Phyllis Lizabeth Kreutzer
Walter Donnell Lee
Samantha Amelia Martin
Ayden Layne McAlister
Kadie Elizabeth McCabe
Camden Firmin McCann
Brad Thomas McKinney
Crystal Leana Nuñez
Nathan Layne Parker
Blaine Thomas Penn
Cole Zane Pierce
Kennedy Ashley Porter
Jamira Lashay Powell
Layden Scott Richards
Katie Jo Riddle
Madelyn Mae Nicole Ridgedell
Karmin Alexis Robertson
Chloe Mae Romano
Zaya Perione Rose
Rylee Alayna Ryan
Trevor Joseph Sanchez
Dorkendria Julester Scott
David Sims III
Adaline Marie Smith
Dayshana Shanisha Smith
Braxton Cole Spikes
Breanna Lynn Steuber
London Christopher Sziber
Ty'rese Jamel Taplin
Kailee Ashtyn Tartamella
Jayden Glenn Teague
Kamron Paige Threeton
Maguire Joseph Valure
Dashay Marie Watkins
Jaelyn I'Yelle Winder
William Joseph Woodson
Cayleb Layton Yent
