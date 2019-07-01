SPRINGFIELD -- Fireworks lit up the night sky in Springfield on Sunday to conclude the town’s annual community-wide Independence Day program in honor of veterans.
The fun-filled day featured a plethora of activities for all ages, but at night, all heads were pointed at the sky as Artisan Pyrotechnics out of Mississippi blasted off a flurry of red, white and blue fireworks from Fayard Field, one loud boom after another.
People all over Springfield gathered in lawn chairs and truck beds to catch the action, while others sat atop cars or plopped on the ground for the 15-minute display that has become an annual staple for this 1.4-square mile town.
But there were more than fireworks in Springfield to revel in.
Festivities began with the “Peddlem, Pushem, Pullem Kids Parade” that started at the Old Piggly Wiggly parking lot before traveling to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2. Children traveled in tricycles, wagons, scooters and rollerblades down the route, with many decked in patriotic colors in honor of the country’s 243rd birthday.
After the opening ceremonies, visitors took part in the traditional watermelon-eating and seed-spitting contests, which were run by volunteers from Celebration Church, with Rev. Carl Kelly serving as emcee.
The festive gathering also included a custom/classic car show, face painting, and several food vendors raising money for local non-profits or public service organizations.
Springfield’s festivities were the first of several Independence Day celebrations set to hit Livingston Parish this week.
The City of Walker and Town of Livingston will hold their own Fourth of July parties on Thursday, one at Sidney Hutchinson Park (Walker) and the other at Circle Drive Park (Livingston).
Both gatherings are slated to have fireworks shows after dark, in addition to games, food, inflatables, and live music. Festivities in Walker and Livingston are set to begin at 3 p.m.
Additionally, the community of Watson along with the Watson Beautification Group will dedicate a new welcome sign and raise the nation's flag during an unveiling ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.
