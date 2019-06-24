SPRINGFIELD -- Fireworks will light up the night sky in Springfield this weekend when the town hosts its annual community-wide Independence Day program on Sunday, June 30.
Festivities will start at 5 p.m. with the “Peddlem, Pushem, Pullem Kids Parade,” beginning at the Old Piggly Wiggly parking lot. The parade will then travel to the Springfield Fire Station, where the opening ceremonies will be held at 5:15 p.m.
The festive gathering will include food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, games and demonstrations, and a custom & classics car, motorcycle and jeep show. The night will conclude with a lively fireworks display at Fayard Field at 9 p.m.
For more information, contact Springfield Town Hall at (225) 294-3150 or visit www.TownofSpringfield.org.
