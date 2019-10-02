DENHAM SPRINGS -- No saint is more closely associated with animals than St. Francis of Assisi, who rejoiced in the value and beauty animals bring to creation.
This weekend, a local church named after the patron saint will bestow blessings on all of his beloved creatures, great and small.
St. Francis Episcopal Church will hold a “Blessing of the Animals” on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The event will run from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the church, located at 726 Maple Street in Denham Springs. It is free and open to the public, and all animals are welcome, said organizer Mike Stafford.
“This is something to bring the community together,” he said.
The first “Blessing of the Animals” will take place from 11-11:30 a.m., followed by a special presentation from the Baton Rouge Zoo from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. The second “Blessing of the Animals” is scheduled to run from 1-1:30 p.m.
Hot dogs will be served free of charge during the event, and visitors will be able to play with animals brought from the Baton Rouge Zoo and the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Each animal will receive a treat and a special medal for their collars.
The church will also collect items for the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, including non-clumping kitty litter, cat chow, kitten chow, puppy chow, dog chow, bleach, heavy duty extra-large trash bags, scoopers, paper towels, dish soap, and potty pads.
For more information, visit www.stfrands.org or call (225) 665-2707.
