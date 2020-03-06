DENHAM SPRINGS -- One student said his piggy bank was shaped like Black Panther.
Another student said her piggy bank resembled a jelly bean.
Suzanne Vidrine heard about many other kinds of uniquely-shaped piggy bank during a discussion on saving with a class of third-graders, but she wasn’t as concerned with the outside appearance.
She was more concerned with the inside.
“Start saving now,” Vidrine said during a day full of financial literacy lessons at a local elementary school.
Volunteers from Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge, a global non-profit organization that teaches financial skills to K-12 students, visited Denham Springs Elementary for a day of learning on Wednesday, March 4.
During the day, students were tasked with completing five Junior Achievement (JA) lessons, earning their JA certificates through a variety of games, videos, groups projects, Q&As, and hands-on activities.
JA of Greater Baton Rouge sent 18 volunteers to the Livingston Parish school, where they spent five hours with students in grades K-5. Students learned about bank terminology, how to start and sustain a business, and how to make smart choices with their money and resources, among other lessons.
Vidrine, who works for Capital One, had students in Kristin Arbour’s class play a board game called “Earn, Save, Spend, and Donate,” which teaches the importance of balancing the choices consumers have with money.
A JA volunteer for six years, Vidrine said she enjoys the experience as much as the students.
“It’s so much fun,” she said. “And we’re giving back to the community at the same time.”
The giving goes across the globe.
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 on three pillars: entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy, according to its website.
Through a variety of hands-on programs, JA volunteers teach students how to generate and effectively manage wealth, how to create jobs to make their communities more robust, and how to apply entrepreneurial thinking to the workplace.
JA of Greater Baton Rouge currently serves 11 parishes, said Larry Celestine, who is in his third year as education manager.
A retired accountant, Celestine was a volunteer teacher for 10 years before joining the JA staff on a part-time basis. Now, he’s trying to expand the reach of JA of Greater Baton Rouge, which is why there are two other scheduled visits to Livingston Parish elementary schools this spring.
“We want to go beyond just the schools in Baton Rouge,” he said. “And the beauty of it is it costs the schools zero. We raise the money ourselves.”
To expand outside of Baton Rouge, Celestine sent emails out to principals over the summer to offer JA’s services, which utilize different curriculums — written by educators to meet state standards — uniquely tailored for elementary, middle school, and high school students.
One of those emails landed in the inbox of DSE Principal Gail DeLee, who jumped at the offer.
“We talked about it, and it just sounded like a great opportunity for the students,” DeLee said. “And because the state passed a law requiring schools to teach some sort of financial literacy, this was a win-win for us.”
It resulted in a fun-filled day of financial learning, in which JA volunteers imparted a wealth of knowledge on students through a variety of lessons and activities.
Layne McDaniel, a JA board member and president of Noesis Data, visited Kirsten Balkom’s class and at one point discussed the differences between natural resources, capital resources, and human resources. Following the explanation, he posed a trick question to the room of fifth-graders.
What’s the most important of the three?
“All of them,” one student said.
“That’s right,” McDaniel replied, handing the student a piece of candy. “You can’t have one without the other.”
In another class, JA board members Joseph Dearman, of Shobe Financial Group, and Cody Saucier, of SSA Consultants, asked their fifth-graders to improve a product that already exists. After fielding some wild pitches, the top choice was “the wet noise machine” — an alarm clock that splashes water in your face.
“I like that idea,” Dearman said with a laugh.
The visit to Denham Springs Elementary was one of roughly 20 JA of Greater Baton Rouge makes each school year to elementary schools, Celestine said. The programs are written “to make it simple for volunteers,” Celestine said, even telling them to greet students and introduce themselves.
“It is fool proof,” Celestine joked.
Additionally, the classroom volunteers are allowed to deliver the curriculum while sharing their own experiences with students, making each experience unique, Celestine said.
A new volunteer was Joey Amadeo, of Investar Bank, who had students in Tiffany Spears’ second-grade class practice running a business through the “Sweet ‘O’ Donut Production” game. In this game, students were given three minutes to list their production amount, the number of defects, and their total donuts for sale based on the random chips they received.
Though it was Amadeo’s first time volunteering, he’s certain it wouldn’t be his last.
“I’m already signed up for another one next month,” he said.
