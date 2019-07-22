DENHAM SPRINGS -- With the start of the school year rapidly approaching, it’s time to get school supplies.
This week, families will receive some extra help with that.
A backpack giveaway will be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library system on Friday, July 26.
State Farm is providing 800 backpacks — filled with school supplies — for people to pick up between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while supplies last.
The event will also give attendees a chance to learn about school resources provided by the Livingston Parish Library, including Learning Kits, online databases, eCards and more.
The Denham Springs-Walker Branch is located at 8101 Hwy. 190.
