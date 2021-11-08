Several Southeastern Louisiana University student organizations will host a food drive for the Southeastern Food Pantry with a tailgate and live music.
Scheduled in the Student Union Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, the event will take place prior to the Lions’ football game against Northwestern State University at 6 p.m. Sponsors include the History and Political Science Society, the Kinesiology Student Association, the Southeastern Employee Wellness Committee, and groups from the College of Business.
Attendees are asked to donate a nonperishable food item. Items needed include rice, chili, jelly, cereal, soups, crackers, pasta sauce, boxed meals, canned fruits, peanut butter, cereal or granola bars, microwaveable meals, refrigerated/frozen items, canned and uncooked pasta and beans, and canned meats like tuna, chicken or salmon.
The Hammond-based rock band, Mary’s Wish, will play in support of the benefit, and the show will be family friendly, said History and Political Science Department Head Bill Robison.
“Grab the kids, an ice chest, and some lawn chairs, and come out to help these students support the Food Pantry with your donations while enjoying some rocking pre-game fun,” he said.
Find out more about the Southeastern Food Pantry, Southeastern’s student organizations, and Mary’s Wish at the following: southeastern.edu/admin/misa/pantry/; southeastern.edu/admin/stu_orgs/index.html; maryswishband.com/; and facebook.com/MarysWishBand/.
