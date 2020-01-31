DENHAM SPRINGS -- Once the competition began, dinner was served.

Not to mention breakfast, lunch, and then dessert.

Hundreds of mouth-watering dishes, all prepared by students, were cooked up during the 2020 Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival, which was recently held at Lewis Vincent Elementary in Denham Springs.

Approximately 114 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 155 dishes that were entered into seven cookery contests. The first place winners in the seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and Bento Box contests will have the opportunity to compete at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula in May.

While the judging was taking place, Livingston Parish 4-H Jr. Leader Club members presented an educational program on healthy living in which the youth learned about eating healthy and how important physical fitness activities are for them. Students also made a healthy snack of trail mix and participated in the “Yoga for Kids” program.

The winners of the contests were announced that evening, and they are as follows:

Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad

First Place: Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary

Second Place: Harli Robertson, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Third Place: Autumn Herring, Walker Freshman High

Egg Cookery – Dessert

First Place: Maddie Durbin, Holden Jr./Sr.

Second Place: Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary

Third Place: Braxton Stewart, Holden Elementary

Egg Cookery – Main Dish

First Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle

Second Place: Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Third Place: Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary

Sugar Cookery – Cakes

First Place: Raeghan Keys, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Second Place: Emily Pendleton, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Third Place: Taylor Steinbrenner, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Sugar Cookery – Pies

First Place: Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Second Place: Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Third Place: Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary

Sugar Cookery – Cookies

First Place: Grayson Rogers, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Second Place: MacKenzie Scalan, North Corbin Junior High

Third Place: Kara McCaskill, North Corbin Elementary

Sugar Cookery – Candy

First Place: Brennan Durand, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Second Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Jr./Sr.

Third Place: Dalton Mahan, Levi Milton Elementary

Poultry Cookery – Chicken

First Place: Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary

Second Place: Kaylee Timonet, North Corbin Junior High

Third Place: Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary

Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products

First Place: Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary

Second Place: Addisyn Cunningham, Holden Elementary

Third Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle

Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats

First Place: Parker Posey, Holden Elementary

Second Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle

Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish

First Place: Kyla Stevens, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Second Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle

Third Place: Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary

Beef Cookery – One Dish Meal

First Place: Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary

Second Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary

Third Place: Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Beef Cookery – Low Calorie

First Place: Trent Davis, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Second Place: Talyn Wolverton, Doyle Elementary

Third Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle

Seafood Cookery – Shrimp

First Place: Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary

Second Place: Collin Hamilton, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Third Place: Caragen Catlin, Albany Upper Elementary

Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other Seafood

First Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle

Second Place: Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary

Seafood Cookery – Crawfish

First Place: Riley Pertuit, Lewis Vincent Elementary

Second Place: Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary

Third Place: Amelia Catalano, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Seafood Cookery – Oyster

First Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle

Bento Box Contest

First Place: Easton Hutchinson, Holden Elementary

Second Place: Raegan Falon, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Third Place: Aidan Hutchinson, Holden Elementary

My Favorite Dish – Other

First Place: Ryley Pope, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Second Place: Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary

Third Place: London Thompson, Doyle Elementary

My Favorite Dish – Dessert

First Place: Dillon Baham, Holden Elementary

Second Place: Andrew Pizzolato, Gray’s Creek Elementary

Third Place: Levi Lockhart, North Corbin Jr. High

