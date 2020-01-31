DENHAM SPRINGS -- Once the competition began, dinner was served.
Not to mention breakfast, lunch, and then dessert.
Hundreds of mouth-watering dishes, all prepared by students, were cooked up during the 2020 Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival, which was recently held at Lewis Vincent Elementary in Denham Springs.
Approximately 114 4-H members from around the parish prepared a total of 155 dishes that were entered into seven cookery contests. The first place winners in the seafood, beef, poultry, egg, sugar and Bento Box contests will have the opportunity to compete at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula in May.
While the judging was taking place, Livingston Parish 4-H Jr. Leader Club members presented an educational program on healthy living in which the youth learned about eating healthy and how important physical fitness activities are for them. Students also made a healthy snack of trail mix and participated in the “Yoga for Kids” program.
The winners of the contests were announced that evening, and they are as follows:
Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad
First Place: Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary
Second Place: Harli Robertson, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Third Place: Autumn Herring, Walker Freshman High
Egg Cookery – Dessert
First Place: Maddie Durbin, Holden Jr./Sr.
Second Place: Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary
Third Place: Braxton Stewart, Holden Elementary
Egg Cookery – Main Dish
First Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle
Second Place: Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Third Place: Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary
Sugar Cookery – Cakes
First Place: Raeghan Keys, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Second Place: Emily Pendleton, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Third Place: Taylor Steinbrenner, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Sugar Cookery – Pies
First Place: Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Second Place: Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Third Place: Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary
Sugar Cookery – Cookies
First Place: Grayson Rogers, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Second Place: MacKenzie Scalan, North Corbin Junior High
Third Place: Kara McCaskill, North Corbin Elementary
Sugar Cookery – Candy
First Place: Brennan Durand, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Second Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Jr./Sr.
Third Place: Dalton Mahan, Levi Milton Elementary
Poultry Cookery – Chicken
First Place: Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary
Second Place: Kaylee Timonet, North Corbin Junior High
Third Place: Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary
Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products
First Place: Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary
Second Place: Addisyn Cunningham, Holden Elementary
Third Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats
First Place: Parker Posey, Holden Elementary
Second Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle
Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish
First Place: Kyla Stevens, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Second Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle
Third Place: Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary
Beef Cookery – One Dish Meal
First Place: Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary
Second Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary
Third Place: Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Beef Cookery – Low Calorie
First Place: Trent Davis, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Second Place: Talyn Wolverton, Doyle Elementary
Third Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Seafood Cookery – Shrimp
First Place: Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary
Second Place: Collin Hamilton, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Third Place: Caragen Catlin, Albany Upper Elementary
Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other Seafood
First Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle
Second Place: Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary
Seafood Cookery – Crawfish
First Place: Riley Pertuit, Lewis Vincent Elementary
Second Place: Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary
Third Place: Amelia Catalano, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Seafood Cookery – Oyster
First Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Bento Box Contest
First Place: Easton Hutchinson, Holden Elementary
Second Place: Raegan Falon, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Third Place: Aidan Hutchinson, Holden Elementary
My Favorite Dish – Other
First Place: Ryley Pope, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Second Place: Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary
Third Place: London Thompson, Doyle Elementary
My Favorite Dish – Dessert
First Place: Dillon Baham, Holden Elementary
Second Place: Andrew Pizzolato, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Third Place: Levi Lockhart, North Corbin Jr. High
