Livingston Parish 4-H

The annual Livingston Parish 4-H Cookery was held as a virtual contest this year.

4-H members created “picture stories” or videos of themselves cooking their dishes and submitted them along with a copy of their recipe. Ten members from around the parish prepared a total of twenty-four dishes and competed in six cookery contests.

The first-place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box categories will have the opportunity to compete in the Spring at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest.

Winners of 2021 4-H Cookery are:

Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad

First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Second place: Evelynn Wintz, member-at-large

Egg Cookery – Main Dish

First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Poultry Cookery – Chicken

First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Second place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large

Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products

First place: Taylor Coates, French Settlement High

Second place: Caden Gates – Live Oak Junior High

Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats

First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Oyster

First place: Kindal Coates, French Settlement High

Second place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other Seafood

First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Crawfish

First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Second place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large

Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish

First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Second place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Third place: Casidee McDonald, Doyle Elementary

Beef Cookery – One Dish Meal

First place: Sawyer Herring, Holden High

Second place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary

Third place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Sugar Cookery – Candy

First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Sugar Cookery – Pies

First place: Sawyer Herring, Holden High

Second place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary

Bento Box Contest

First place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Second place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

