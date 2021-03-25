The annual Livingston Parish 4-H Cookery was held as a virtual contest this year.
4-H members created “picture stories” or videos of themselves cooking their dishes and submitted them along with a copy of their recipe. Ten members from around the parish prepared a total of twenty-four dishes and competed in six cookery contests.
The first-place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box categories will have the opportunity to compete in the Spring at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest.
Winners of 2021 4-H Cookery are:
Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad
First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Second place: Evelynn Wintz, member-at-large
Egg Cookery – Main Dish
First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Poultry Cookery – Chicken
First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Second place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large
Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products
First place: Taylor Coates, French Settlement High
Second place: Caden Gates – Live Oak Junior High
Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats
First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Oyster
First place: Kindal Coates, French Settlement High
Second place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other Seafood
First place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Crawfish
First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Second place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large
Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish
First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Second place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Third place: Casidee McDonald, Doyle Elementary
Beef Cookery – One Dish Meal
First place: Sawyer Herring, Holden High
Second place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary
Third place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Sugar Cookery – Candy
First place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Sugar Cookery – Pies
First place: Sawyer Herring, Holden High
Second place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary
Bento Box Contest
First place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Second place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
