WALKER -- More than 260 new students were “sorted” into their houses when North Corbin Junior High held its back-to-school pep rally on Friday, Aug. 9.
With their fellow students cheering them on, new students at NCJH drew a slip of paper from a bucket bearing the name of one of six houses: Integrity, Excellence, Wisdom, Courage, Virtue and Moxie. Students stay with their houses throughout their entire at the school.
North Corbin Junior High implemented the “house system” at the start of the 2017-18 school year. The educational concept blends academics, character development and leadership experience as houses compete for the House Cup.
The houses hold meetings and choose representatives that make up the student council. The council is tasked with coming to the principal to bring issues to her attention or make suggestions to improve the school.
Students are able to score points for their houses through individual achievements and group activities. Students can score points for school attendance, their grades and sports, while houses can score points in competitions such as a spelling bee, quiz bowl or dodgeball.
Teachers also can score points for their houses by getting grants or through professional development courses.
NCJH Principal Carolyn Vosburg got the idea for the house system from educator Ron Clark, who founded The Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga., in 2007 with fellow teacher Kim Bearden after being named Disney’s Teacher of the Year.
Clark, who also taught in New York and North Carolina, has published “The Essential 55,” a list of rules and tips for teachers to help students. The topics include classroom management, creating a positive environment, self-respect and respect and manners.
Points are tracked throughout the year as the six houses vie for the House Cup, a 3-foot-high trophy that bears the names of the previous winners.
