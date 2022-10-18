Suburban Reviewers Book Club discusses Emerson in September meeting

Randy Underwood, a Denham Springs native, was the guest speaker for the Suburban Reviewers Book Club's meeting on Sept. 7, 2022. Underwood shared his extensive research into the life and works of Ralph Waldo Emerson.

 Photo submitted

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its September meeting at member Nelda Dendinger’s beautiful home, Whispering Pines on the Tickfaw, on Sept. 7.

Following a delicious meal provided by our hostesses, President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Secretary Earline Sceroler called the roll, with 22 members present. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given, followed by various committee reports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.