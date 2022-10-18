Suburban Reviewers Book Club discusses Emerson in September meeting

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its September meeting at member Nelda Dendinger’s beautiful home, Whispering Pines on the Tickfaw, on Sept. 7.
Following a delicious meal provided by our hostesses, President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Secretary Earline Sceroler called the roll, with 22 members present. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given, followed by various committee reports.
Theresa Dendinger delighted the group with a trip down memory lane with an overview of “Clippings from the Past.” Many fond memories and events were shared. She then recognized our silver and gold members, Paula Kelly, Judy Nesom, Marlene Lee, Janie Rainey, and Kathleen Dawkins. Thank you, ladies, for your years of dedication and service to Suburban Reviewers!
Vice President Marian Landry introduced our guest speaker, Randy Underwood. A Denham Springs native, Randy currently resides in Mississippi with his wife Janet. He recently retired after a 40-year career in the Farm Credit system and is currently providing consulting and writing services for businesses.
In addition, he has written articles for the Clinton News and the Louisiana Sportsman.
Mr. Underwood shared his extensive research into the life and works of Ralph Waldo Emerson, particularly “One First Love.” Emerson is well-known as one of our country’s great writers, poets, and philosophers. He was a somewhat controversial leader of the transcendentalist movement of the mid-19th century.
What is sometimes overlooked, however, are his early years as a struggling young pastor and his first love, his young wife Ellen. “One First Love” is a compilation of letters from Ellen Louisa Tucker to her fiancé, and later husband, Waldo. These letters provide a glimpse into their passionate relationship, and life in New England in the early 1800s.
A little-known, perhaps surprising, fact is Emerson’s connection to our own Denham Springs. The first Tuckers to come to Louisiana were Zelotes and Sarah Tucker and their children. Zelotes and Sarah had settled in Maine for a number of years, and their children were born there. Zelotes, Sarah and family moved from Maine to Ohio, and then left Ohio to head south to Louisiana, where they settled in southern Livingston Parish, near Springfield.
The journey south was by water, and Sarah wrote to her sister that it was difficult and dangerous. They were attacked by Native Americans as they passed their settlements along the river. These settlements were being ravaged by diseases brought to them by white settlers, and they wanted to be clear: Stay away, we don’t want you here, you are killing us.
Zelotes had a brother by the name of Bezaleel Tucker. Beza was 10 years older than Zelotes, and apparently they were close. Beza was a businessman in Boston, We know that Zelotes traveled with Beza to the West Indies, presumably on business, as Beza was an importer. In addition, Zelotes and Sarah named one of their sons Beza, after Zelotes brother. Beza the brother died in 1820, at the young age of 48, leaving behind quite a nice estate for his family, which include a young daughter named Ellen Louisa. It was around the time of Beza’s death that Zelotes and family left Maine for Ohio.
Beza’s widow Margaret remarried in 1824, to Colonel William Austin Kent, of Concord, New Hampshire. On Christmas day in 1827, 16-year-old Ellen met a 24-year-old preacher by the name of Ralph Waldo Emerson, at a party in their Concord home. Twenty-one months later they were married.
Sadly though, their marriage was short-lived. Ellen died from tuberculosis 18 months after their wedding, at only 19 years of age. Emerson was devastated, and more tragedy was to follow. Ellen’s mother Margaret and Waldo’s brothers Charles and Edward, all died shortly after Ellen.
Undoubtedly these difficult blows contributed to Emerson’s transition from mainstream, young, up and coming preacher, to Transcendentalist leader whose philosophy was far different than he espoused only a few years earlier.
It’s always a little easier to stand on your new principles when you don’t have to worry where your next meal will come from, and such was the case with Emerson. When Ellen’s mother Margaret died, the laws of Massachusetts dictated that Waldo would inherit anything his late wife Ellen would have inherited had she survived. The inheritance was substantial, and provided Emerson with the financial resources to travel to Europe, then return home and become the leader of the new, young Transcendentalist movement.
Emerson did more than just travel with his newfound wealth. He also bought 14 acres on a lake near his home in Concord, Massachusetts. When Henry David Thoreau needed a place to stay so he could put his Transcendentalists beliefs into practice, Emerson, Thoreau and Bronson Alcott built a one-room cabin on the property near the lake. They, of course, didn’t call it a lake. They called it a pond. Walden Pond. And from that we got Thoreau’s work “Walden”, which launched him into national and international fame.
Thoreau would go on to write more incredibly important works, including “Civil Disobedience,” which influenced Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and numerous more recent movements such as the Polish workers strikes, the Philippine “people power” movement, and the protests against the former Soviet Union.
Thoreau was also an excellent travel writer, and his works included wonderful descriptions of the places he went, the people he met, and the cultures he encountered. But he was not the first travel writer in his family. His great aunt Sallie also wrote of her travels. In a letter to her sister, she wrote of a journey she undertook with her family as they left their home in Ohio, traveling by water to Louisiana, and how they were attacked along the way.
That story sounds familiar. And it should, because Sallie was Thoreau’s aunt’s nickname. Her given name was Sarah. Sarah Snow, married to Zelotes Tucker. Beza, the son, named his son Beza Warren. Beza Warren Tucker eventually moved to Denham Springs. In fact, he is buried in the First Baptist Church cemetery.
Randy Underwood and book club member Marian Miller Landry are just two of the many Tucker family descendants connected to Ralph Waldo Emerson, by his marriage to Ellen Tucker Emerson. Their generation is his beloved Ellen’s first cousin, five times removed. They are also related by blood to equally famous Henry David Thoreau, who is a second cousin, five times removed.
After thanking Mr. Underwood for a truly fascinating presentation, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 2.
