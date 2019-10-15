Members of the Suburban Reviewers Book Club met on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore J. Dendinger in Denham Springs. Member Theresa Dendinger served as the hostess.
Club President Judith Nesom welcomed members back from the summer break before calling the meeting to order, with 26 members present. Paula Kelly, club librarian, informed members that new books for the year were due. Gayle Brown, treasurer, noted that dues for the year were also due.
Vice President Kathy Spring then introduced Wade Smith, PhD in educational research who served as guest speaker. Smith has worked as a teacher, administrator, superintendent, and professor.
He recently added “author” to his résumé.
Smith and Kevin McKee, lead pastor of the Chapel on the Campus in Baton Rouge, recently co-authored “The Four Pillars of Christianity Essential Knowledge for Every Christian.” The book asks several questions, such as “is God real,” “what is happening to our churches,” “what proof is there that Jesus resurrected from the dead,” and “how can evil exist if God is all-loving and all-powerful.”
In the book, Smith and McKee team up to answer these questions and present a reasonable answer to skeptics who are asking with good reason why anyone might believe such incredible claims. Their book is available on Amazon.
Hostesses for the meeting were Nancy David, Theresa Dendinger, Jennifer Miller, Alice Pittman, Janie Rainey, Betty Waldrep, and Lisa Waldrep. Using an Italian theme with red and white checked tablecloths and napkins, they served Caesar salad with grilled chicken, Italian bread, cannoli, red velvet cheese squares and other Italian pastries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.