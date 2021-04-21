The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting April 7, via Zoom, with nine members present.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order and the minutes were read and approved, followed by the treasurer’s report. Kathleen then shared a letter received from the Livingston Parish Library, thanking the group for its recent donation in honor of Mrs. Sammy Galbraith.
Kathleen then recounted a humorous article written in 1988 by Ken Fink, son of long-time club member Thelma Fink. It was about Mrs. Monita Jackson’s English class. Monita was a charter member of Suburban Reviewers, and the mother of long-time member Janie Rainey. It was enjoyed by all.
The group then shared special memories of Mrs. Regina Walker, a local beloved music teacher who contributed much to Denham Springs and Livingston Parish throughout her life. Mrs. Regina instructed many in the club over the years and she will be sorely missed.
After close of business, several members presented book reviews. Myra Peak reviewed “The Magic Hour” by Kristin Hannah. This 15th novel by Hannah is an emotional story of faith, forgiveness, and love. The main character is a preeminent child psychiatrist whose career was recently rocked by scandal. She works to discover the truth about a young girl who emerges from deep in the woods. She had somehow survived, locked in a world of unimaginable fear and isolation.
Theresa Dendinger reviewed “The Tide Between Us” by Olive Collins, an Irish writer with a passion for historical fiction. This is one such book, based upon the true story of 2000 children exiled from Ireland to Jamaica in 1821. The novel covers two eras. The first era documents a young boy’s journey as an indentured servant. The second era is 100 years later when a skeleton is discovered beneath a tree in Ireland. Events unfold, revealing long-buried truths.
Kathleen Dawkins reviewed “Rebecca”by English author Dame Daphne du Maurier. It concerns an unnamed young woman who impetuously marries a wealthy widower. She then discovers that he and his household are haunted by the memory of his late wife, Rebecca. A gothic romance, the novel is remembered especially for the character Mrs. Danvers, the fictional estate Manderley, and its opening line, “I dreamt I went to Manderley again”.
The meeting was then adjourned. The next meeting will be held on May 5.
