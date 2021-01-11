The Suburban Reviewers Book Club met via Zoom on Dec 2, 2020.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone. Judith Nesom called the roll with 15 members present. Librarian Paula Kelly informed the group that there are three Laurie Parker books in the library should anyone care to read them prior to her speaking with the club in the spring.
Members were reminded that the annual donation of children’s books to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was underway. The meeting was formally adjourned.
The club commenced with a virtual zoom tea party. Tea party treats had been delivered to each member’s doorstep. The group sang Christmas carols, accompanied by Myra Peak on the piano. Kathleen gave a humorous reading of “The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus.”
The group played several games, and the meeting ended with members discussing favorite books they had read this past year.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.