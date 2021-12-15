The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its November meeting on November 3 at La Carreta restaurant.
President Kathleen Dawkins called the meeting to order. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Jean Banta gave the treasurer’s report. Under “New Business”, the group voted on new members and are pleased to welcome Nelda Dendinger, Cheryl Lass, Angela O’Neal Mashon, Ashley Parker, Ashleigh David Vasquez, and Kitty Wells to the club.
The meeting was adjourned and the members enjoyed a delicious lunch, visiting with each other for the first time since our summer break.
Eighteen members attended the Big Easy Christmas Party held at Mandina’s Restaurant in New Orleans on December 1. The group sang Christmas carols while awaiting a delectable meal. Afterwards, dessert was enjoyed at nearby Angelo Brocatos. A festive holiday celebration was had by all!
The next meeting will be held on January 12.
