The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its annual Spring Fling luncheon at Zea’s Restaurant on Wednesday, May 5.
It marked the first time the group had met in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
A good time was had by all! The group will resume monthly meetings in September.
