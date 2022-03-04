The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting via Zoom on March 2, with 19 members present.
Elise Leblanc called the meeting to order. Theresa Dendinger called the roll and read the minutes of the last meeting.
Under old business, a summary of the recent constitution and by-laws meeting was given. It was determined by the committee that no changes are needed. An informative and instructional review of the constitution and by-laws for all members will be conducted at a future meeting.
Under new business, the club discussed its upcoming May outing. The restaurant selection for lunch after the Van Gogh exhibit was discussed. Options will be presented to the group at the next meeting. Members were encouraged to RSVP for the outing as soon as possible.
At the close of business, we welcomed our guest speaker, our very own Kathy Pickerell. Kathy discussed her family’s history and Jewish heritage. She is a descendant of the Aronstein family, some of who survived the atrocities of the Nazi regime.
Kathy gave a moving account of her recent trip to Poland, where she visited concentration camps. She shared pictures and provided commentary of the atrocities suffered by the Jewish people, including members of her own family.
The group thanked Kathy for her presentation, followed by a discussion of the importance of making sure this important piece of history is taught to future generations. While tragic and disturbing, it should never be forgotten.
The next meeting will be held on April 6.
