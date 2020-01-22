The Suburban Reviewers Book Club celebrated the Christmas season by visiting one of America’s most haunted homes.
Members of the Suburban Reviewers Book Club journeyed to St. Francisville to enjoy a tour of the Myrtles Plantation during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
President Judith Nesom welcomed everyone to the meeting, and members joined in the singing of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Beautiful triple poinsettias of red, pink and white as well as Norfolk pines in burlap with red ribbons added a festive atmosphere. They were presented in appreciation for service to the club, with recipients being Paula Kelly, club librarian; Kathy DeGeneres, secretary; and Betty Waldrep, charter member.
Following lunch at Restaurant 1796, members took part in a lively and entertaining mystery tour of the plantation and learned about the history, legends, and lore of one of the most haunted plantations in the country.
In keeping with superstition, club members rubbed the mother of pearl coin inset in the banister post of the staircase for good luck.
Gifts of books for Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade were also delivered by Jean Banta.
