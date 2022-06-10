Suburban Reviewers Book Club visits New Orleans in May meeting

Twenty-three members of the Suburban Reviewers Book Club hopped aboard a motor coach and made their merry way to New Orleans for a fun-filled day on May 4.
While en route, members enjoyed delicious nibbles, including Mrs. Nelda’s thimble biscuits, mini quiche, mimosas and bloody marys.
First stop was The Roosevelt Hotel, where they ran into the crew filming the new Amazon Prime mini-series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” starring Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough.
After venturing into The Cellar at Domenica, book club members enjoyed a delicious Italian, family style lunch consisting of salad, wood-fired margherita and smoked pork pizzas, lasagna and ravioli stuffed with charred broccoli, burrata and almond. Satsuma sorbet or gelato deserts were refreshing and a perfect end to a wonderful lunch.
Next they journeyed over to the Scottish Rite Temple and toured the Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit. The exhibit was quite informative about the life of Van Gogh and included many of his paintings projected in formats which seemingly brought them to life around the viewer.
Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the lunch, history and art, and time spent together.
The group will resume meeting in September.
