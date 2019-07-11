Justice Jeff Hughes of the Louisiana Supreme Court was the featured speaker at the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s luncheon on Wednesday, July 3.
Drawing from his experiences as a lawyer, judge and Supreme Court justice, Hughes spoke about the testimony of young children in court, which can present many complex issues that are not easily resolved.
During the meeting, attendees were also treated to patriotic songs performed by Ella Otken, an honor student at Denham Springs High who was named Livingston Parish’s 2016 Middle School Student of the Year. The rising senior is currently interning for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and hopes to intern for him in Washington D.C. next year.
The Livingston Parish Republican Women, Keeping Livingston Parish Politically Informed and Active, meet at 11:30 am on the first Wednesday at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.