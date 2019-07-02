Scavenger hunts and homemade boat races will hit the water this weekend.
And they’ll be doing so for a good cause.
TARC (Teach, Assist, Reach, Connect) will hold its Third Annual Tickfaw River Regatta on Saturday, July 6.
The day-long benefit will take place at Boopalu’s in Springfield, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending after midnight. The event will feature a scavenger hunt, homemade boat races, goldfish races, a costume contest, and live music from New Orleans cover band Bag of Donuts.
All proceeds from the regatta will go toward TARC, a Hammond-based organization that provides services for children and adults with special needs in the Florida parishes. Last year’s participants raised $11,000 that went toward TARC’s general fund.
The event will begin with the scavenger hunt, which will open registration at 10:30 a.m. Contestants will collect items and return them to be judged. The scavenger hunt can be done by boat or car or both, and registration is $10 per person.
Registration for the homemade boat race will begin at 10:30 a.m. ($25 per vessel), with the first race slated to begin at 2 p.m. Only self-propelled pirogues, canoes, and homemade boats are allowed for the race.
Other scheduled activities include the one-on-one goldfish races (all day), the anything-goes costume contest at 3 p.m., and a children’s pavilion that will include hula hoop and limbo stick contests, a petting zoo, carnival games and crafts, a waterslide, and a live DJ.
The night will end with Bag of Donuts rocking the stage from 9 p.m. until midnight.
For more information, visit the “2019 Tickfaw River Regatta for TARC” page on Facebook.
When/where: Saturday, July 6, at Boopalu’s in Springfield
Scavenger Hunt: Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., $10 per person
Homemade boat race: Registrations opens at 10:30 a.m., first race slated for 2 p.m., $25 per vessel, only self-propelled pirogues, canoes, and homemade boats are allowed
Goldfish races: all day
Anything-goes costume contest: 3 p.m.
Live music: Bag of Donuts, 9 p.m. until midnight
