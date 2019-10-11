Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.