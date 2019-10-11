WALKER -- Taylor Faucheux was crowned Walker High’s 2019 homecoming queen during the Wildcats’ game against Broadmoor on Friday, Oct. 4.
Taylor was escorted by her father, Robbie Faucheux, when the entire court was recognized at halftime of Walker High’s 41-6 win against Buccaneers. She is the daughter of Robbie and Brandy Faucheux.
Joining Taylor on the court were fellow senior maids Delaney Anderson, Peyton Berry, Shelby Dorough, Jenna Hollingsworth, Mackenzie Lemoine, and Avery Olinde.
Also named to the court were junior maids Avery Archer, Anna Ferrand, Madalynn Henry, and Kyndall Smith; sophomore maids Ashton Bailey, Molly Baker, and Bailey Vidrine; and freshmen maids Mallory Granger and Taylor Hickey.
