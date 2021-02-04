Gunners will get the chance to test their shooting skills while raising money for a cause.
The Livingston Parish Republican Women 2021 Clay Shoot Fundraiser will be held Friday, March 5, at Riverside Sporting Clays in Denham Springs.
There will be 15 shooting stations, a first-place team prize, lunch and door prizes on a 180-acre plot of land located at 52400 Hwy. 16. The site is located behind Lucky Magnolia Truck Stop and Casino.
The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots per person. Food will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams.
Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $300 apiece.
The annual clay shoot is one of the main fundraisers of the year for the Livingston Parish Republican Women (LPRW), which meets on the first Monday of every month at Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill in Denham Springs.
Among the outreaches the group does is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a graduating Livingston Parish female high school student who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college.
For registration or sponsorship information for the clay shoot, contact Candy Bergeron at (225) 936-2238 or via email at lprwclayshoot@gmail.com.
