WALKER -- The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center has a fresh set of wheels.
Just don’t expect it to hit the streets anytime soon.
Robinson Brothers Ford presented a 2014 Ford Focus to the Literacy and Technology Center’s automotive service technician (AST) program during a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Bill Reitenour, service director for Robinson Brothers Ford, presented the vehicle to students and AST instructor Mike Deville. The sleek white car — with decals showcasing the partnership between the dealership and school — will be used to give the 44 future mechanics hands-on training with repair work.
Though they won’t be taking the Ford Focus for a spin, the surprised students couldn’t help but gawk once it rolled into the LPLTC garage — and even more once they popped the hood to check out the spotless engine.
“That’s the cleanest engine we have in this place,” a student said.
“It won’t be that way for long,” replied another.
The Literacy and Technology Center received the donation because its students have performed among the nation’s top five schools utilizing the Ford Learning Management System (LMS) training modules and its Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program.
ACE is a partnership program between Ford Motor Company, Ford and Lincoln dealerships, and secondary and post-secondary educational institutions, according to its website. It raises awareness and increases interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, specifically as a service technician.
Students attending a Ford ACE partnership school obtain knowledge of Ford/Lincoln vehicle systems by completing web-based training via a learning management system. They also have the opportunity to gain entry-level Ford certifications — something Reitenour said can pay dividends in the future.
Reitenour has been instrumental in the partnership between Robinson Brothers Ford and the Literacy and Technology Center over the last four years, LPLTC Director Kim Albin said. Reitenour speaks at career fairs, sponsors students for Delgado Community College, helps them develop interviewing skills, hires students as interns, and explains the career opportunities that await in dealerships.
“There’s a job even if you don’t wanna turn wrenches,” Reitenour said. “Maybe you know a lot about cars but don’t like turning wrenches. Well, you could be a good service advisor. There’s just so much out there if you have an interest in cars.”
Along with the car, Reitenour said Robinson Brothers Ford is also donating a professional scan tool to the class, which means students will have access to all the Ford software “so they can really work on the cars as if they were in a dealership.”
“Deville can go out and put bugs in the car, like cause the ‘check engine’ light to come on, and [students] can then figure out why it’s on and what it’ll take to fix it,” he said.
For Reitenour, who’s been in the industry for more than two decades and helped implement a similar educational program for Toyota, this is a way to create the next generation of technicians.
“We’re trying to build the technicians of the future,” Reitenour said. “Technicians are a dying breed in this business because everybody wants to work on computers because you don’t get dirty.
“Working on cars is not a natural thing for younger kids these days, but cars are always going to need fixing, and we have to have people to do it.”
That’s what Deville is training his students to do.
Deville came to the school in the 2016-17 school year, a time when Albin said the automotive program “was popular but not thriving.”
That’s no longer the case thanks to the partnerships Deville has made with local community colleges and dealerships.
“Mike really built this program from the ground up, and our students are benefitting,” Albin said. “Students today who go into the automotive service tech field are as much IT people as they are wrench turners. They’ve got to know that technology because that’s how vehicles are made today.”
In the LPLTC automotive service course, students develop skills and knowledge to become a qualified auto technician, develop problem-solving skills through automotive diagnostic testing, and develop management and entrepreneurial skills. Instruction areas in the two-year program cover brakes, electrical, steering and suspension, and engine performance.
Students are given instruction and hands-on practice to prepare them for the ACE certification exam, which can earn them an entry-level position in the automotive service industry. They spend half their time learning in a classroom and the other half of the class inside the LPLTC mechanic shop, where students practice what they just learned.
The class prepares students for the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification exam, Deville said. Once a student passes the exam, they must complete two years of work experience in their area to be fully certified. Students are also offered Safety and Pollution Prevention (S/P2) training, which is industry recognized.
Additionally, students who complete one or two years of the course may go directly to work in entry-level positions at automotive dealerships, service centers, and parts stores.
Though he still has another five months until he graduates and enters the workforce, Live Oak High senior Lathan Kimble has already seen dividends from the LPLTC automotive service course.
Kimble said he’s been interested in cars for a long time, “ever since I was a kid.” The interest stemmed from a desire to “drive fast,” but he said he’s always been fascinated with tools and “pulling stuff apart.”
In his first semester taking the LPLTC automotive course, Kimble has passed all three ASE exams he’s taken — without needing a second try — and credits Deville’s class as the reason why.
“We never know what he’s gonna throw at us,” Kimble said. “It’s different everyday we come in here. Every car we have is different and challenging. We’re constantly looking at different parts from different companies and cars.
“That’s what so nice about this class: Mr. Deville tells us everyday we have to work for what we get in here. He’s gonna help us, but everything we do and earn is all us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.